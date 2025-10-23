What Is 1 of the Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now?

Key Points

Bloom Energy is making solid oxide fuel cells.

These fuel cells are a potential good fit for AI technology and data centers, which is one reason the stock has surged over 1,000% on the year.

10 stocks we like better than Bloom Energy ›

If I were to pin down just one energy stock to buy today, I would pick one that can do three things. One, it needs to supply clean energy. Two, it needs to do it in such a way that the energy source is fast and easy to assemble. And, three, it needs to provide 24/7 power for artificial intelligence and data centers.

If you read that and thought, "he must be thinking of nuclear power," then you'd be wrong. Although advanced nuclear reactors fit that description, the energy stock I'm thinking of is developing a novel technology that could become a staple energy source in the future.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Indeed, the stock I'm thinking of is Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE).

A bet on reliable power in an unreliable grid

Amid the scramble for clean energy, Bloom has one of the most advanced, and distinct, technologies to offer.

In a nutshell, it's making a fuel cell system for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, can convert different forms of fuel (like natural gas or hydrogen) into electricity.

Not only is this an extremely neat concept, but it's also a nimble technology. Fuel cells can be assembled quickly, as well as connected together to generate greater amounts of power.

Fuel cells are quickly emerging as a viable source for AI and data center power. It's one reason Brookfield Asset Management announced an investment of up to $5 billion to help deploy Bloom's fuel cells for AI infrastructure.

Of course, a company with this much potential is hardly a secret anymore. The stock has already surged over 1,000% since last year, giving it a sky-high $27 billion market valuation. At today's levels, Bloom trades at more than 100 times forward earnings, leaving little room for error.

Even with a valuation that rich, I wouldn't ignore Bloom stock. As perhaps the most developed of fuel cell companies, it has massive potential to power a world that's becoming increasingly starved for power.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bloom Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Bloom Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bloom Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $669,449!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,110,486!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,076% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Steven Porrello has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.