What Is 1 of the Best AI Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years?

Key Points

This dominant business provides the necessary infrastructure for its customers to develop AI capabilities.

Shares have surged in the past decade, but they still trade at a reasonable valuation today.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

The artificial intelligence (AI) craze has taken over the markets in an unbelievable way. Companies are spending incredible amounts of money on computing capacity. Advancements in this technology could have a major effect on the economy.

For investors, it's all about finding a smart way to gain exposure as part of a diversified portfolio. Here's one of the best AI stocks to consider owning for the next 10 years.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

This is a classic picks-and-shovels investment opportunity

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a major winner in the AI race. Its graphics processing units and CUDA platform help power data centers that run AI models for training and inference. Revenue surged 4,218% between fiscal 2016 and fiscal 2026 (ended Jan. 25), and it's projected to rise at a yearly clip of 36% over the next three years.

Besides its own operations, Nvidia also has stakes in other AI companies. It recently invested in OpenAI and Anthropic, for instance. This provides investors with even more exposure to the ongoing AI boom. In other words, Nvidia's ultimate success depends on this technology living up to expectations.

This dominant AI stock's price has skyrocketed 23,380% in the past decade (as of March 11). Investors should not expect a similar return to occur over the coming 10 years. But with shares trading at a reasonable forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23, now is a good time to buy.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

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*Stock Advisor returns as of March 16, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.