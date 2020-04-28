Wharf REIC bond deal marks return of Hong Kong issuers

By Carol Chan

HONG KONG, April 29 (IFR) - Wharf Real Estate Investment Company (Wharf REIC), rated A2 (stable) by Moody's, received strong demand for a US$750m dual-tranche Reg S bond offering with final books of over US$7.6bn, leading the charge in the reopening of the bond market for Hong Kong issuers.

A US$450m 2.375% five-year tranche was priced at 99.677 to yield 2.444%, or Treasuries plus 205bp, and a US$300m 2.875% 10-year tranche at 98.893 to yield 3.004%, or Treasuries plus 235bp. Both tranches were well inside initial guidance of 250bp area and 280bp area, respectively.

The deal was the first from a Hong Kong company since the Asian bond market largely shut down because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The previous transaction was Hysan Development's US$850m perpetual on February 25.

Like others in the past few weeks, Wharf REIC gave generous initial price guidance to attract investors and succeeded in drawing peak books of US$7.9bn by the time final guidance was released.

"There was not much attrition even though final price guidance tightened by 45bp for both tranches," said a banker on the deal. However, he conceded that Wharf REIC had offered a new issue premium of about 10bp for both tranches. But the heavy oversubscription allowed a slight upsize to US$750m from US$700m, he said.

Final pricing was more generous than Nomura's trading desk's fair value estimates of 210bp and 238bp, which referenced the company's existing curve and added a new issue premium of about 10bp for a Hong Kong retail and luxury sector landlord given current market volatility.

However, Nomura said it still saw decent carry on Wharf REIC bonds, which trade about 30bp–40bp outside peers like Link REIT and Swire Properties, which it deems sufficient to compensate for the company’s higher exposure to Hong Kong’s deteriorating retail sales.

Although the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Wharf's business is a major concern, many investors welcomed the opportunity to put money to work as supply remains relatively low, the banker said.

The five-year tranche drew final orders of US$3.9bn from 212 accounts, including US$275m from the leads. Asia took 90% of the bonds and EMEA 10%. Fund managers received 60%, banks 28%, insurers 6%, private banks 4%, and corporates 2%.

Final orders for the 10-year notes were over US$3.7bn from 170 accounts, including US$135m from the leads. Asia was allocated 90% of the bonds and EMEA 10%. Fund managers took 79%, banks 11%, insurance and public sector investors 5%, and private banks 5%.

The newly priced notes traded as much as 8bp–15bp tighter early Wednesday morning but pared some of their gains on profit-taking. The five-year was quoted at 195bp/193bp and the 10-year at 231bp/229bp in late morning, according to a trader.

The notes will be issued by Wharf REIC Finance (BVI) and guaranteed by the Hong Kong-listed parent company under an MTN programme. The senior unsecured notes have an expected A2 rating by Moody's, on par with the guarantor.

The Hong Kong commercial property landlord plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

In a profit warning on April 24, Wharf REIC said it may report a first half loss mainly because of a likely unrealised revaluation deficit on its investment properties and hotels because of the extreme adverse market conditions caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Moody's said that while this development is credit negative it will have no material impact on the company's overall credit quality.

Moody's forecasts that adjusted net debt/Ebitda will weaken to 3.8–4.6 times in the next 12-18 months from 3.4 times in 2019. Likewise, Ebitda/interest coverage will decline to 7.3–8.6 times from 13.3 times over the same period. Still, these ratios are consistent with the A2 rating.

HSBC, Bank of China, DBS Bank, Mizuho Securities and SMBC Nikko were joint global coordinators as well as joint bookrunners and joint lead managers with Standard Chartered Bank on the transaction.

Wharf REIC last tapped the market with a US$300m 2.5% five-year bond priced at Treasuries plus 120bp last September.

