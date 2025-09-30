Wharf Real Estate Investment Company (WRFRF) Price Target Increased by 29.71% to 3.35

The average one-year price target for Wharf Real Estate Investment Company (OTCPK:WRFRF) has been revised to $3.35 / share. This is an increase of 29.71% from the prior estimate of $2.58 dated June 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.44 to a high of $4.09 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.08% from the latest reported closing price of $3.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 219 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wharf Real Estate Investment Company. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WRFRF is 0.12%, an increase of 24.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.11% to 169,872K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,108K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,969K shares , representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRFRF by 24.19% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 13,888K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,679K shares , representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRFRF by 4.80% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 10,991K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,491K shares , representing an increase of 4.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRFRF by 31.44% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 7,468K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,256K shares , representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRFRF by 22.92% over the last quarter.

CSFAX - Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc. holds 7,324K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,103K shares , representing an increase of 30.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRFRF by 60.51% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.