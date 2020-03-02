Whalen Recalls 9-Piece Dining Sets Sold At Costco

(RTTNews) - San Diego, California-based Whalen LLC is recalling certain Bayside Furnishings dining sets citing fall risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.

The recall involves about 8,560 units of Lawler 9 piece dining set by Bayside Furnishings that contains a dining table and eight chairs. The dining sets, manufactured in Vietnam, were sold exclusively at Costco stores nationwide and online from July 2019 through December 2019 for between $1,000 and $1,200.

The agency noted that the dining chairs in the set can break, posing a fall hazard. Whalen has received reports of about 178 chairs breaking. However, there were no reports of any injuries related to the recalled products.

The dining table is gray, and its length is 92 inches that expands to 110 inches with the removable leaf. The dining chairs are ready to assemble ones with gray fabric upholstered seats. The dining set's UPC number is 764053530869 and Model Number is CSC9PD-9-R1, which is printed on the Bayside Furnishings label sewn underneath the chair seat. The company urged the consumers to immediately stop using the dining chairs and contact the firm for a full refund.

In similar incidents, Pier 1 in late January had called back about 6,300 units of desk chairs in the U.S. and Canada, as the chair's legs can break, posing fall and injury hazards.

In early February, Rooms To Go recalled about 385 units of Patmos Chaise lounge chairs as its metal frame contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint standard.

