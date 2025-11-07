Whale Watching: Investment Manager Loads the Boat With $16.3 Million Worth of Chemicals Stock

Key Points

Initiated 19,725 shares in NewMarket Corporation, an estimated $16.34 million trade based on quarterly average pricing

Position represents 1.88% of reported 13F assets under management

Post-trade holding: 19,725 shares, valued at $16.34 million

New holding places NewMarket Corporation outside the fund’s top five positions

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

On November 06, 2025, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management disclosed a new position in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU), acquiring 19,725 shares valued at approximately $16.34 million in Q3 2025.

What Happened

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management reported a new equity stake in NewMarket Corporation in its quarterly holdings, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 06, 2025. The fund acquired 19,725 shares in the specialty chemicals company, with a reported market value of $16.34 million as of September 30, 2025. This marks the first appearance of NewMarket in the fund’s disclosed portfolio.

What Else to Know

The new position in NewMarket Corporation accounts for 1.88% of Eubel Brady & Suttman’s $870.34 million in 13F reportable assets.

Top five holdings after the filing:

BN: $44.62 million (5.6% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

WBD: $44.48 million (5.5% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

GTX: $39.19 million (4.9% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

BRK-B: $38.29 million (4.8% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

MDT: $31.98 million (4.0% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of November 5, 2025, shares of NewMarket Corporation were priced at $784.41, up 49.4% over the year ending November 5, 2025; shares have outperformed the S&P 500 by 33.10 percentage points over the same one-year period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-11-05) $784.41 Market capitalization $7.24 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.74 billion Net income (TTM) $446.50 million

Company Snapshot

Produces lubricant and fuel additives for automotive, industrial, and marine applications, as well as antiknock compounds.

Generates revenue primarily through the sale of petroleum additives and chemical solutions to global customers across diverse end markets.

Serves oil refiners, original equipment manufacturers, industrial firms, transportation companies, and government entities worldwide.

NewMarket Corporation operates in the specialty chemicals industry, focusing on petroleum additives, leveraging a global footprint and technical expertise to serve a wide range of industrial and transportation markets.

Foolish Take

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management recently disclosed an acquisition of more than $16.3 million worth of NewMarket, a speciality chemicals company. Here's what investors need to know:

Shares of NewMarket have performed very well this year; the stock is up more than 50% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 has generated a total return of around 17%.

NewMarket recently reported third-quarter earnings results (for the three months ending on September 30, 2025). While revenue and net income both decreased slightly from the same quarter one year ago, investors focused more on the company's balance sheet. Newmarket reduced its net financial debt by 22% from one year ago, freeing up free cash flow. Consequently, the company announced it is raising its dividend by 9% starting in January 2026.

To sum up, Newmarket stock has been on a roll, outperforming the S&P 500 over this year, while also improving its balance sheet and increasing its dividend. Income-oriented investors should take notice.

Glossary

13F assets under management: The total value of securities a fund reports to the SEC on Form 13F, typically U.S. equities.

Quarterly holdings: The list of securities a fund owns, disclosed every three months in regulatory filings.

Specialty chemicals: Chemical products made for specific uses, often with unique properties, serving niche industrial or commercial markets.

Trailing twelve months (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

CAGR: Compound Annual Growth Rate; the average annual growth rate of a value over a specified period longer than one year.

Dividend yield: A stock's annual dividend payments divided by its current share price, expressed as a percentage.

52-week high: The highest price at which a stock has traded during the past year.

Market value: The total dollar value of a holding, calculated by multiplying the number of shares by the current price.

Equity stake: Ownership interest in a company, typically represented by shares of its stock.

Petroleum additives: Chemical compounds added to fuels or lubricants to improve performance or meet regulatory standards.

Antiknock compounds: Chemicals added to gasoline to prevent engine knocking and improve fuel efficiency.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a financial institution or fund on behalf of clients.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,052%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 3, 2025

Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway, Brookfield, Brookfield Corporation, and Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool recommends Garrett Motion and Medtronic and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $75 calls on Medtronic and short January 2026 $85 calls on Medtronic. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.