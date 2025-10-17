Whale Watching: Iconic Healthcare Stock Gains Additional Institutional Support, According to Recent Filing

Key Points

Acquired 8,017 shares of UnitedHealth Group, valued at $2.77 million as of September 30, 2025

Post-trade position: 8,017 shares, valued at $2.77 million as of September 30, 2025

The new holding places UnitedHealth Group outside the fund's top five positions

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Burns Matteson Capital Management, LLC reported a new stake in UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), acquiring 8,017 shares in the third quarter of 2025, an estimated $2.77 million trade as of the end of the third quarter.

What Happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 16, 2025, Burns Matteson Capital Management, LLC initiated a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter. The fund acquired 8,017 shares, with a transaction value of $2.77 million for the period ended September 30, 2025. This brings the fund's total reported holdings to 192 positions.

What Else to Know

This was a new position in UnitedHealth Group, representing 1.09% of Burns Matteson’s $252.92 million in 13F reportable assets as of September 30, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

GLW: $27.74 million (11.0% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

SPHQ: $16.17 million (6.4% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

COWZ: $10.89 million (4.3% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

IWY: $8.86 million (3.5% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

SCHD: $6.93 million (2.7% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 15, 2025, shares of UnitedHealth Group were priced at $361.15, down 35.08% over the past year; shares have underperformed the S&P 500 by 52.9 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $422.82 billion Net Income (TTM) $22.09 billion Dividend Yield 2.41% Price (as of market close 2025-10-15) $361.15

Company Snapshot

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest healthcare companies in the United States. It provides health benefit plans, pharmacy care services, healthcare delivery, and data analytics through its UnitedHealthcare and Optum segments.

The company operates a diversified healthcare business model integrating insurance, care delivery, and technology-driven health solutions to capture value across the healthcare ecosystem. It serves employers, government programs (Medicare, Medicaid), individuals, and healthcare providers as primary customers in the United States.

Foolish Take

Burns Matteson's purchase of approximately $2.8 million worth of UnitedHealth Group shares demonstrates that the company is receiving institutional support, even after a period in which it has underperformed relative to its sector and the broader stock market.

Over the last year, UnitedHealth stock has generated a total return of (36%). That trails the healtchare sector, as represented by the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV), which generated a total return of (6%), and the benchmark S&P 500, which generated a total return of 15%.

In addition, shares of UnitedHealth remain more than 41% off their all-time high, achieved in late 2024. That said, shares have sharply rallied over the last month, with the stock advancing more than 50%.

The recent disclosure that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has taken a stake in the company could be one catalyst driving the stock off its recent lows. In addition, other notable fund's run by David Tepper and Michael Burry have increased their stakes in UnitedHealth. Finally, UnitedHealth's new CEO, Stephen Hemsley, bought around $25 million worth of stock earlier this year, signaling support from within the management team.

In summary, institutional investors, company insiders, and famous investors have all backed UnitedHealth stock in recent months; retail investors should take note.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Assets that investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC if they exceed $100 million in U.S. equity holdings.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Stake: The ownership interest or investment a fund or individual holds in a particular company.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held in a portfolio at a given time.

Dividend yield: A financial ratio showing how much a company pays in dividends each year relative to its share price.

Medicare: A U.S. federal health insurance program primarily for people aged 65 and older or with certain disabilities.

Medicaid: A U.S. government program providing health coverage to eligible low-income individuals and families.

Healthcare ecosystem: The network of organizations, people, and technologies involved in delivering healthcare services and products.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,052%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Jake Lerch has positions in Select Sector SPDR Trust - The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool recommends Corning and UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.