Whale Watching: Hedge Fund Heavyweight Appaloosa Backs Up the Truck for Beaten-Down Consumer Stock

Key Points

Acquired 5,233,908 additional shares in Whirlpool, raising position value by $405.31 million

Post-trade holding: 5,500,000 shares, valued at $432.30 million as of September 30, 2025

Whirlpool now ranks as Appaloosa's 3rd-largest position, accounting for 5.9% of AUM

Appaloosa LP significantly increased its stake in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) during the third quarter, adding 5,233,908 shares, an estimated $405.31 million position change, according to a November 13, 2025, SEC filing.

What Happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated November 13, 2025, Apploosa LP increased its investment in Whirlpool Corporation by 5,233,908 shares during the third quarter. The fund’s position was valued at $432.30 million at the quarter’s end, making Whirlpool its third-largest holding out of 45 total positions.

What Else to Know

Appaloosa LP’s Whirlpool position now accounts for 5.85% of its $7.38 billion reportable U.S. equity assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:BABA: $1.15 billion (15.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ:AMZN: $548.92 million (7.4% of AUM)

NYSE:WHR: $432.30 million (5.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ:NVDA: $354.50 million (4.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ:GOOGL: $337.93 million (4.6% of AUM)

As of November 12, 2025, shares of Whirlpool were priced at $66.66, down approximately 35.7% over the prior year; shares have underperformed the S&P 500 by approximately 51.27 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-11-12) $66.66 Market Capitalization $3.67 billion Revenue (TTM) $15.56 billion Dividend Yield 5.48%

Company Snapshot

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer of major home appliances, operating at scale with a diverse brand portfolio and broad geographic reach. The company leverages its established distribution channels and recognized brands to maintain a strong market presence in the consumer cyclical sector.

Whirlpool Corporation offers a broad portfolio of home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, laundry machines, dishwashers, cooking appliances, and related accessories, marketed under brands such as Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, and JennAir.

The company generates revenue primarily through manufacturing and distributing appliances to retailers, distributors, builders, and directly to consumers across global markets.

Its primary customers include large retail chains, appliance dealers, builders, and end consumers seeking durable household appliances.

Foolish Take

A new 13F filing from Hedge Fund Appaloosa LP has revealed a big new purchase: The fund has acquired more than $400 million worth of Whirlpool stock in the third quarter (the three months ending on September 30, 2025). This is a substantial development and retail investors should take note. Here are the key takeaways.

First off, the size of this purchase is of immense importance. Appaloosa is a huge hedge fund, with vast resources. In the fund's most recent 13F filing, Appaloosa listed 45 stock holdings, with its total assets under management valued at nearly $7.4 billion. Its Whirlpool position totaled more than $432 million and represented its third-largest position overall. In short, Appaloosa increased its Whirlpool position roughly 20x during the course of the third quarter. Moreover, it is now one of the largest institutional shareholders of Whirlpool stock.

Next, the timing is notable. Whirlpool stock has not performed well this year, with shares down about 39% year-to-date. By purchasing so many shares of Whirlpool, Appaloosa is placing a giant bet on a turnaround at the company.

In summary, retail investors may want to keep a close eye on Whirlpool. Granted, the company is facing numerous challenges ranging from economic concerns to trade and tariff uncertainty. Moreover, the company's stock has not performed well this year. However, one thing is clear: At least one deep-pocketed investor thinks a turnaround is on the horizon.

Glossary

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of all assets a fund or investment manager oversees.

Reportable AUM: The portion of assets under management that must be disclosed in regulatory filings.

Dividend Yield: Annual dividends per share divided by the share price, shown as a percentage.

Trailing Twelve Months (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Position: The amount of a particular security or investment held by an investor or fund.

Position Value: The total market value of a specific investment held in a portfolio.

Holding: A security or asset owned within an investment portfolio.

Portfolio: A collection of investments held by an individual or institution.

Dividend: A payment made by a corporation to its shareholders, usually as a distribution of profits.

Market Presence: The extent to which a company is recognized and operates within its industry or sector.

Consumer Cyclical Sector: Industry group consisting of companies whose sales are sensitive to economic cycles, such as retail and durable goods.

Distribution Channels: The paths or routes through which products reach end customers from the manufacturer.

Jake Lerch has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group and Whirlpool. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

