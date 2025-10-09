Whale Watching: European-based Portfolio Manager Takes Large Stake in Interactive Brokers, Filing Shows

Key Points

Acquired 500,000 shares of IBKR, with an estimated trade value of ~$34.41 million based on the quarterly average price for Q3 2025

Post-trade stake: 500,000 shares, valued at $34.41 million as of September 30, 2025

IBKR is now Systrade’s second-largest holding by 13F reportable assets as of Q3 2025

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

On October 9, 2025, Systrade disclosed a new position in Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR), acquiring 500,000 shares for an estimated $34.41 million.

What Happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 9, 2025, Systrade added a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, purchasing 500,000 shares in Q3 2025. The estimated value of the trade was $34.41 million on September 30, 2025. This addition brought the total number of Systrade’s reportable U.S. equity positions to 12.

What Else to Know

This new position now represents 25.41% of Systrade’s 13F assets under management as of September 30, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:B: $62.26 million (46.0% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

NASDAQ:IBKR: $34.41 million (25.4% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

NYSE:UBS: $25.51 million (18.8% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

NASDAQ:CRESY: $3.37 million (2.5% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

NYSE:LOMA: $2.82 million (2.1% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

As of October 8, 2025, shares of Interactive Brokers Group were priced at $72.05, up 95.26% over the prior year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 76.48 percentage points

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $9.60 billion Net Income (TTM) $838.00 million Dividend Yield 0.40% Price (as of market close October 8, 2025) $72.05

Company Snapshot

Provides automated electronic brokerage services for stocks, options, futures, forex, bonds, mutual funds, ETFs, precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Operates a technology-driven business model focused on efficient trade execution, clearing, settlement, and custody, leveraging automation to reduce costs and enhance scalability.

Serves institutional clients such as hedge funds, mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors globally.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is a leading electronic brokerage firm with a global presence and a focus on automation and cost efficiency. The company’s scalable technology platform enables it to serve a diverse client base, offering access to a broad range of asset classes and markets. Its competitive edge lies in comprehensive product offerings tailored to both institutional and individual investors.

Foolish Take

Systrade, a European-based fund manager, took a large stake in Interactive Brokers stock in the third quarter of 2025, according to a recent filing. In total, the firm acquired 500,000 shares, valued at more than $34 million. Interactive Brokers is now the firm's second-largest position, representing 25% of its $135 million portfolio.

This is the sort of institutional purchase that the average investor may want to note. Systrade manages well over $100 million, and it has decided to bet big on Interactive Brokers. Indeed, along with its other two largest holdings (Barrick Gold and UBS), this institution now has more than 90% of its assets under management in just three stocks.

While this purchase could convince everyday investors to jump on board with Interactive Brokers, there are some reasons for caution. For one, the company's business model relies on a healthy stock market, meaning that if the stock market were to experience a correction, or slip into a bear market, shares could tumble.

That said, Interactive Brokers stock has performed very well historically. The stock is up more than 450% over the last five years, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41%. While no investor should blindly follow institutional money into a stock position, savvy investors might want to use this purchase as a reason to give Interactive Broker's stock a closer look.

Glossary

13F: A quarterly SEC filing required from institutional investment managers to disclose U.S. equity holdings.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by an institution or fund.

Stake: The ownership interest or share held in a company by an investor or institution.

Quarterly average price: The average price of a security over a specific quarter, used for valuation or reporting.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return or growth rate compared to a benchmark or index, such as the S&P 500.

Institutional clients: Organizations such as hedge funds, mutual funds, or pension funds that invest large sums, as opposed to individual investors.

Proprietary trading groups: Firms or teams that trade financial instruments using their own capital, not client funds.

Introducing brokers: Firms or individuals who refer clients to a brokerage, often receiving a portion of commissions.

Clearing: The process of settling trades, ensuring the transfer of securities and funds between buyers and sellers.

Custody: The safeguarding and administration of financial assets on behalf of clients by a financial institution.

Scalability: The ability of a business or system to handle increased demand or growth efficiently.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,081%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2025

Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Interactive Brokers Group. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2027 $43.75 calls on Interactive Brokers Group and short January 2027 $46.25 calls on Interactive Brokers Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.