Whale Sightings Become Scarce, Removing Downward Pressure on Bitcoin: Analyst

A lack of whales with bitcoin (BTC) aplenty to sell may be clearing the way for the price of the leading cryptocurrency to rise further, according to CryptoQuant Chief Executive Ki Young Ju.

Fewer “whales” – bitcoin holders possessing large balances – are depositing bitcoin (BTC) onto exchanges the past few days, according to CryptoQuant, a crypto market data aggregator.

CryptoQuant’s “Exchange Whale Ratio,” which is calculated by dividing top 10 bitcoin inflow transactions in an hour by total BTC exchange inflows, has dropped below 85%.

From Dec. 8-22, the ratio stayed above 85% as whales were likely profit-taking during the bull run, which reached a price zenith of $28,352 Sunday according to CoinDesk 20 data.

Some market exhaustion is expected, according to Young Ju, but he expects institutions to pick up some of the slack.

“I think this bull run will continue as institutional investors keep buying and Exchange Whale Ratio keeps below 85%,” Young Ju noted on Twitter.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.