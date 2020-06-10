‘Whale’ Just Sent $130 in Cryptocurrency With a $2.6M Transaction Fee

UPDATE (12:29 UTC): Spark Pool says it has frozen the payout to miners in its pool.

Slip of the finger? Sadist? Itâs not yet known. But at just before 10:00 UTC Wednesday, an unknown wallet holder sent 0.55 ether (around $133) with a 10,666 ETH transaction fee â currently worth just under $2.6 million.

The fee went to Chinese mining group Spark Pool, which processed the transaction and may distribute the millions to its members. A normal transaction fee would likely be up to $0.50 or so, but can be manually set higher by a sender if they want to push a transaction through more quickly.

The identities of both the sender and receiver are not yet known. But the sender has an ETH wallet balance worth more than $11 million â even after spending $2.6 million in transaction fees. In comparison, the receiverâs wallet is now empty, with past funds transferred out to other wallets.

Strangely, the senderâs wallet has been sending out transactions every minute in recent hours and with attached fees worth less than a dollar. As such, itâs possible the whale accidentally reversed the figures for this odd transaction.

This isnât the first time Spark Pool has been on the receiving end of a transaction fee windfall.

Last year, the company froze a mysterious 2,100 ETH payment (then worth $300,000) it made for mining just one block â 600 times the average block reward at the time. After tracking down the sender, a South Korean blockchain firm, Spark Pool agreed to split the reward 50/50.

Regarding this latest transaction, Spark Pool spokesperson told CoinDesk it was following up and welcomed any potential leads about the identity of the sender just âin case it was sent by mistake.â

