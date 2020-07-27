Whale Alert: $27M From 2016 Bitfinex Hack Is on the Move

Whale Alert said on Monday that Bitfinex hackers are shuffling around millions of dollars in bitcoin stolen during the massive Bitfinex exchange hack in 2016.

The market-tracking and market-moving Twitter account documented nine transactions on Monday that saw about 2,550 total bitcoin (~$27 million) move from wallets associated with the 2016 hack into new unknown addresses.

In 2016, a Bitfinex security breach resulted in the theft of nearly 120,000 bitcoin from the exchange. It is one of the costliest bitcoin hacks of all time and one of the single-largest by coin count, though it pales in comparison to the infamous Mt. Gox hack of 2014.

Mondayâs transactions came in two volleys: four at 16:41 UTC worth nearly $5.8 million, and five worth almost $22 million an hour later.

