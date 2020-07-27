Cryptocurrencies

Whale Alert: $27M From 2016 Bitfinex Hack Is on the Move

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published
(Shutterstock)

Whale Alert said on Monday that Bitfinex hackers are shuffling around millions of dollars in bitcoin stolen during the massive Bitfinex exchange hack in 2016.

  • The market-tracking and market-moving Twitter account documented nine transactions on Monday that saw about 2,550 total bitcoin (~$27 million) move from wallets associated with the 2016 hack into new unknown addresses.
  • In 2016, a Bitfinex security breach resulted in the theft of nearly 120,000 bitcoin from the exchange. It is one of the costliest bitcoin hacks of all time and one of the single-largest by coin count, though it pales in comparison to the infamous Mt. Gox hack of 2014.
  • Mondayâs transactions came in two volleys: four at 16:41 UTC worth nearly $5.8 million, and five worth almost $22 million an hour later.

See the first tweet below:

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular