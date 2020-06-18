WHA offers triple-tranche bond

SINGAPORE, June 19 (IFR) - Thai property company WHA, rated A– by Tris, will offer three tranches of bonds at the end of the month to institutional and high-net-worth investors to raise up to Bt4.8bn (US$154.3m).

A three-year tranche has been priced at par to yield 3.3%, a four-year tranche at 3.75% and a five-year tranche at 4.2%. Final sizes will be determined after a three-day subscription, which begins on June 30.

Kasikornbank, Siam Commercial Bank and UOB Thai are joint lead managers.

(Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; Editing by Vincent Baby)

