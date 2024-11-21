WH Smith’s Executive Share Awards Boost Leadership Incentives

WH Smith (GB:SMWH) has released an update.
WH Smith PLC has announced the grant of awards under its Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) and Deferred Bonus Plan (DBP) to several key executives, including Group Chief Executive Carl Cowling and Chief Financial Officer Robert Moorhead. These transactions, involving ordinary shares of 22 6/67 pence, were conducted outside a trading venue at no cost, highlighting the company’s strategic move to incentivize its leadership. The grants are part of an initial notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
