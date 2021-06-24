WH Smith to assess 2022 directors' pay after shareholder resistance

June 24 (Reuters) - British retailer WH Smith SMWH.L said on Thursday it would talk to investors while putting together its pay policy for next year after nearly a third of its shareholders voted against directors' pay package at the 2021 general meeting.

"While (the resolution) to approve the directors' remuneration report was passed, we acknowledge that a significant minority of shareholders, approximately 33%, chose not to support this resolution," the company said.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

