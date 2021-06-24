WH Smith to assess 2022 directors' pay after shareholder resistance

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Alessia Pierdomenico / Reuter

British retailer WH Smith said on Thursday it would talk to investors while putting together its pay policy for next year after nearly a third of its shareholders voted against directors' pay package at the 2021 general meeting.

June 24 (Reuters) - British retailer WH Smith SMWH.L said on Thursday it would talk to investors while putting together its pay policy for next year after nearly a third of its shareholders voted against directors' pay package at the 2021 general meeting.

"While (the resolution) to approve the directors' remuneration report was passed, we acknowledge that a significant minority of shareholders, approximately 33%, chose not to support this resolution," the company said.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters