WH Smith suspends Funky Pigeon online orders after cyber incident

British retailer WH Smith Plc said on Tuesday it has suspended orders from its online greetings card and gift unit Funky Pigeon following a cyber-security incident last week.

WH Smith, which sells books, stationery, and other items at its stores in travel hubs, said no customer payment data with Funky Pigeon have been compromised due to the incident and the matter was being investigated.

