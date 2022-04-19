WH Smith suspends Funky Pigeon online orders after cyber incident

April 19 (Reuters) - British retailer WH Smith Plc SMWH.L said on Tuesday it has suspended orders from its online greetings card and gift unit Funky Pigeon following a cyber-security incident last week.

WH Smith, which sells books, stationery, and other items at its stores in travel hubs, said no customer payment data with Funky Pigeon have been compromised due to the incident and the matter was being investigated.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.