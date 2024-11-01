News & Insights

WH Smith Strengthens Shareholder Value with Buyback

November 01, 2024 — 01:52 pm EDT

WH Smith (GB:SMWH) has released an update.

WH Smith has repurchased 11,000 of its own shares as part of its ongoing buyback program initiated in September 2024. The company intends to cancel these shares, reducing the total shares in circulation, a move often seen as a strategy to enhance shareholder value. Since the start of the program, WH Smith has acquired a total of 328,955 shares, signaling a strong commitment to this financial strategy.

