WH Smith reports rise in revenue on strong travel demand

Credit: REUTERS/MAY JAMES

January 18, 2023 — 02:11 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

Jan 18 (Reuters) - British retailer WH Smith SMWH.L said on Wednesday that revenue had risen over the last 20 weeks due to a rebound in travel from COVID-19 lows as people vacationed for the first Christmas without any lockdowns.

The company, which has stores in travel hubs and sells everything from sandwiches to Bluetooth headphones, said total group revenue for the 20 weeks to Jan. 14 increased 41% compared to the prior year, and had risen 20% versus 2019.

