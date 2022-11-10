WH Smith reinstates dividends after posting annual profit

November 10, 2022 — 02:18 am EST

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

Nov 10 (Reuters) - WH Smith SMWH.L on Thursday reinstated its dividends after posting an annual profit as travel rebounded from COVID-19 pandemic lows during the summer, even as labour strife disrupted business at its shops at train stations.

The company, which had suspended dividends since the COVID-19 pandemic, said it would pay a final dividend of 9.1 pence per share.

