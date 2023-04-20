WH Smith profit jumps in first half as travel rebound lifts store sales

April 20, 2023

April 20 (Reuters) - WH Smith SMWH.L said on Thursday it was trading ahead of its full-year expectations after the British retailer posted a jump in half-year profit, helped by improved passenger numbers at airports and train stations.

The London-listed company, with stores in travel hubs worldwide, reported a headline group profit before tax of 45 million pounds ($56.01 million) for the six months ended Feb. 28, compared with 14 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8035 pounds)

