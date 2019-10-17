WH Smith posts 7% rise in annual pretax profit, to buy Marshall Retail Group

Oct 17 (Reuters) - WH Smith Plc SMWH.L on Thursday reported a 7% increase in annual pretax profit and said it would buy Marshall Retail Group for about $400 million to expand internationally.

The British newspaper, books and stationery retailer said it would fund the all cash deal for the American retailer through a combination of new debt and equity.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

