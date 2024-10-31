News & Insights

WH Smith PLC Updates on Share Capital Structure

October 31, 2024

WH Smith (GB:SMWH) has released an update.

WH Smith PLC has announced that its total capital comprises 130,620,979 ordinary shares, each with voting rights, as of October 31, 2024. These shares serve as the basis for shareholders to assess their stake in the company according to FCA regulations. This update is crucial for investors monitoring their holdings and potential reporting obligations.

