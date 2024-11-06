WH Smith PLC Executes Share Buyback Strategy

WH Smith (GB:SMWH) has released an update.

WH Smith PLC has repurchased 11,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, which has accumulated a total of 361,955 shares since its launch. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value, with the company planning to cancel these shares. The buyback took place on the London Stock Exchange, with the shares trading at an average price of £13.20.

