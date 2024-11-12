WH Smith PLC Enhances Value with Share Buybacks

WH Smith (GB:SMWH) has released an update.

WH Smith PLC has repurchased 11,000 of its own shares as part of a buyback program, with plans to cancel them. This move is part of a larger initiative that has seen the company buy back a total of 405,955 ordinary shares since the program’s announcement. With 130,510,984 shares in issue, these repurchases aim to consolidate shareholder value.

