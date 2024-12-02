News & Insights

WH Smith PLC Enhances Value with Share Buyback

December 02, 2024 — 01:08 pm EST

WH Smith (GB:SMWH) has released an update.

WH Smith PLC has repurchased 24,390 of its own shares on December 2, 2024, as part of its ongoing buyback program initiated in September. This move is part of a broader strategy that has seen the company buy back over half a million shares, indicating a proactive approach to enhance shareholder value. The repurchased shares will be canceled, effectively reducing the total number of shares in circulation.

