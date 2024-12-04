News & Insights

WH Smith PLC Continues Share Buyback Program

December 04, 2024 — 12:57 pm EST

WH Smith (GB:SMWH) has released an update.

WH Smith PLC has announced the repurchase of 23,885 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program. The company plans to cancel these shares, having already acquired a total of 608,804 shares since the program’s inception. This move is part of WH Smith’s strategy to manage its capital and enhance shareholder value.

