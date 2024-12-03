News & Insights

Stocks

WH Smith PLC Continues Share Buyback Program

December 03, 2024 — 12:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

WH Smith (GB:SMWH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

WH Smith PLC has repurchased 23,696 of its own shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, which began in September 2024. The company plans to cancel these shares, continuing its effort to manage share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value. This move is part of a larger strategy, with a total of 584,919 shares bought back to date.

For further insights into GB:SMWH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.