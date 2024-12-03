WH Smith PLC Continues Share Buyback Program

WH Smith (GB:SMWH) has released an update.

WH Smith PLC has repurchased 23,696 of its own shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, which began in September 2024. The company plans to cancel these shares, continuing its effort to manage share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value. This move is part of a larger strategy, with a total of 584,919 shares bought back to date.

