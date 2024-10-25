WH Smith PLC Continues Share Buyback Program

WH Smith (GB:SMWH) has released an update.

WH Smith PLC has announced the repurchase of 11,000 of its own shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, which began in September 2024. This move aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares. The company has acquired a total of 274,197 shares since the program’s inception.

