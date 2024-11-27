News & Insights

WH Smith PLC Announces Share Buyback Progress

November 27, 2024 — 01:17 pm EST

WH Smith (GB:SMWH) has released an update.

WH Smith PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 24,135 of its own shares on November 27, 2024, as part of its ongoing program initiated on September 23. This move is part of a broader strategy to purchase and cancel shares, with a total of 488,879 shares bought back since the program’s inception. Such financial maneuvers can impact the company’s stock value and shareholder equity, providing potential opportunities for investors.

