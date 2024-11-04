News & Insights

WH Smith PLC Announces Share Buyback Progress

November 04, 2024 — 12:42 pm EST

WH Smith (GB:SMWH) has released an update.

WH Smith PLC has repurchased 11,000 of its own shares as part of an ongoing buyback program, taking the total shares bought back to 339,955. The company plans to cancel these shares, which aligns with its strategy to manage equity capital efficiently. This move may interest investors monitoring WH Smith’s stock performance and overall market strategy.

