WH Smith PLC Advances Share Buyback Program

November 11, 2024 — 12:47 pm EST

WH Smith (GB:SMWH) has released an update.

WH Smith PLC has announced the buyback of 11,000 of its own shares as part of a broader repurchase program, bringing the total shares purchased under the initiative to 394,955. The company plans to cancel the acquired shares, a strategic move that could potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the total number of shares outstanding. This buyback activity might interest investors looking at stock value enhancement strategies in the financial markets.

