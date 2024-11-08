WH Smith PLC Advances Share Buyback Program

WH Smith (GB:SMWH) has released an update.

WH Smith PLC has repurchased 11,000 of its own shares as part of an ongoing buyback program, which has so far seen the acquisition of 383,955 shares. This move is intended to reduce the number of shares in circulation, potentially enhancing shareholder value. With a total of 130,532,980 shares currently in issue, the company’s stock buyback efforts could impact share price dynamics.

