WH Smith PLC Advances Share Buyback Program

WH Smith (GB:SMWH) has released an update.

WH Smith PLC has repurchased 11,000 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, which began in September 2024. This strategic move aims to reduce the number of shares in circulation, potentially enhancing shareholder value. The company has repurchased a total of 372,955 shares since the program’s initiation, reflecting a commitment to optimizing its capital structure.

