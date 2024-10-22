WH Smith Increases Share Buyback Program

WH Smith (GB:SMWH) has released an update.

WH Smith PLC has announced the purchase of 11,000 of its own shares as part of a buyback program initiated in September 2024, with the intention to cancel these shares. This move is part of a broader strategy that has seen the company acquire a total of 241,197 shares to date. Investors might view this as an effort to consolidate ownership and potentially increase shareholder value.

