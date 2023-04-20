Markets

WH Smith H1 Profit Climbs; Says Trading Ahead Of FY23 Expectations

April 20, 2023 — 02:26 am EDT

(RTTNews) - WH Smith Plc (SMWH.L), a retailer for news, books and travel, reported Thursday that its first-half group profit before tax climbed to 45 million pounds from last year's 18 million pounds. Earnings per share grew to 24.1 pence, up from 9.2 pence last year.

Headline profit before tax, pre-IFRS 162, was 43 million pounds, up from 11 million pounds last year. Headline earnings per share were 22.6 pence, compared to 5.3 pence in the prior year.

Group profit before tax and non-underlying items was 47 million pounds or 24.8 pence per share, compared to 24 million pounds or 13 pence per share in the prior year.

Group revenue climbed 41 percent to 859 million pounds from last year's 608 million pounds.

Further, the company said its Board has declared an interim dividend of 8.1p per share. The dividend will be paid on August 3.

Looking ahead, Carl Cowling, Group Chief Executive, said, "we are very well positioned to capitalise on the substantial growth drivers across our markets and we expect to make further good progress in the years ahead. Current trading is strong and we are ahead of expectations for the full year."

