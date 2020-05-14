WH Smith H1 Pretax Profit Down 3%; Revenue Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - WH Smith plc (SMWH.L) reported Thursday that its statutory Group profit before tax for the six months ended 29 February 2020 was 63 million pounds, down 3 percent from 65 million pounds in the ye-ago period. Earnings per share declined 12 percent to 41.2 pence from 46.8 pence last year.

Headline Group profit before tax was 80 million pounds, down 1 percent from 81 million pounds in the prior-year period. Headline earnings per share were 56.1 pence, compared to 60.6 pence last year.

However, total Group revenue for the six-month period rose 7 percent to 747 million pounds from 695 million pounds last year, with Group LFL revenue down 1 percent. Travel revenue increased 19 percent and was also up 2 percent on a like-for-like basis.

WH Smith noted that while there was very little impact of COVID-19 on its first-half results, the company's performance in the second half of the year will be very different.

In April, Group total revenue plunged 85 percent from the same period last year, as expected, with Travel revenue down 91 percent and High Street revenue down 74 percent.

The company said its board will not make an interim dividend payment in the current financial year.

WH Smith said that in the second half of the year, it is on track for a phased re-opening of stores.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.