WH Smith FY23 Results Surge; Says Confident In New Year Outlook; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Shares of WH Smith Plc (SMWH.L) were gaining more than 3 percent in the early morning trading in London after the retailer for news, books and travel reported Thursday significantly higher profit in its fiscal 2023, and said it is confident in outlook for the new financial year.

For fiscal 2023, Group profit before tax climbed to 110 million pounds from last year's 63 million pounds. Earnings per share were 59.8 pence, compared to 35.6 pence a year ago.

Headline group profit before tax was 128 million pounds, compared to prior year's 61 million pounds. Headline earnings per share grew to 70.5 pence from 34.8 pence in the prior year.

Headline profit before tax and non-underlying items grew 96 percent to 143 million pounds from 73 million pounds a year ago. Headline earnings per share before non-underlying items was 80.3 pence, up from 41.7 pence last year.

Group revenue went up 28 percent to 1.79 billion pounds from 1.40 billion pounds last year.

Further, the Board proposed final dividend of 20.8 pence per share, making full year dividend of 28.9 pence per share, reflecting strong trading and cash generation combined with confidence in future prospects.

Regarding the current trading and outlook, Carl Cowling, Group Chief Executive, said, "We have started the new financial year well with total revenue in Travel UK up 13 percent, North America up 15 percent, and ROW up 27 percent. With good trading and very positive prospects, despite the uncertainty in the economic environment, we are confident in the Group's outlook for the new financial year."

In London, WH Smith shares were trading at 1,227 pence, up 3.20 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.