WH Smith Executes Share Buyback Program

WH Smith PLC has announced the purchase of 23,858 of its own ordinary shares as part of a buyback program initiated earlier in September. This transaction, carried out through Barclays on the London Stock Exchange, is part of a broader effort by the company to manage its capital structure effectively. With a total of 512,737 shares bought back to date, WH Smith aims to cancel these shares, potentially affecting shareholder voting rights.

