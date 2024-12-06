News & Insights

WH Smith Executes Share Buyback Plan

December 06, 2024 — 01:12 pm EST

WH Smith (GB:SMWH) has released an update.

WH Smith PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 23,923 of its own shares as part of a larger buyback program. This move, conducted through Barclays on the London Stock Exchange, aims to reduce the total number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing shareholder value. The company has now acquired a total of 655,523 shares since the program’s inception.

