WH Smith Enhances Value with Share Buyback

October 29, 2024 — 01:33 pm EDT

WH Smith (GB:SMWH) has released an update.

WH Smith PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 10,758 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program initiated in September 2024. These shares, acquired at an average price of approximately 13.94 GBP, will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares available in the market. This move reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

