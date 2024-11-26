News & Insights

WH Smith Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

November 26, 2024 — 01:02 pm EST

WH Smith (GB:SMWH) has released an update.

WH Smith PLC has bought back 23,847 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which has seen the company repurchase a total of 464,744 shares. These shares will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by decreasing the supply of shares and potentially boosting earnings per share.

