WH Smith Enhances Buyback Program with New Share Purchase

WH Smith PLC announced the repurchase of 11,000 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, with plans to cancel these shares. Since the program’s inception, the company has acquired a total of 416,955 shares, underscoring its commitment to enhancing shareholder value. The transactions were executed on the London Stock Exchange, with Barclays acting as the investment firm.

