News & Insights

Stocks

WH Smith Enhances Buyback Program with New Share Purchase

November 13, 2024 — 12:42 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

WH Smith (GB:SMWH) has released an update.

WH Smith PLC announced the repurchase of 11,000 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, with plans to cancel these shares. Since the program’s inception, the company has acquired a total of 416,955 shares, underscoring its commitment to enhancing shareholder value. The transactions were executed on the London Stock Exchange, with Barclays acting as the investment firm.

For further insights into GB:SMWH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.