WH Smith Continues Share Buyback Strategy

November 29, 2024 — 12:48 pm EST

WH Smith (GB:SMWH) has released an update.

WH Smith PLC has repurchased 24,096 of its own shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, bringing the total number of shares repurchased to 536,833. The shares, acquired at an average price of 12.3830 GBP per share, will be canceled, impacting the total voting rights of the company. This move is part of WH Smith’s strategy to enhance shareholder value amidst a competitive market.

