WH Smith Confirms Share Capital Details

WH Smith (GB:SMWH) has released an update.

WH Smith PLC has announced that its total capital is comprised of 130,912,453 ordinary shares, each with voting rights and without any shares held in treasury. Shareholders are advised they can use this share count as a basis for assessing changes in their ownership stake in accordance with the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

