WH Smith Announces Share Buyback Strategy

October 24, 2024 — 12:21 pm EDT

WH Smith (GB:SMWH) has released an update.

WH Smith PLC has repurchased 11,000 of its own shares as part of a buyback program initiated in September 2024, with the intention of canceling these shares. This move contributes to a total of 263,197 shares repurchased, aligning with the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value. Investors may view this buyback as a sign of confidence in the company’s financial health.

