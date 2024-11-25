News & Insights

WH Smith Announces Share Buyback Initiative

November 25, 2024 — 12:31 pm EST

WH Smith (GB:SMWH) has released an update.

WH Smith PLC has repurchased 23,942 of its own shares as part of a buyback program authorized earlier this year, with the intention to cancel these shares. This transaction is part of a larger initiative that has seen the company repurchase a total of 440,897 shares, reflecting a strategic move to potentially enhance shareholder value. Investors in the stock market may find this development noteworthy, as it could influence the company’s stock dynamics and voting rights.

