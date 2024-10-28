News & Insights

WH Smith Advances Share Buyback Strategy

October 28, 2024 — 01:28 pm EDT

WH Smith (GB:SMWH) has released an update.

WH Smith PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 11,000 of its ordinary shares, as part of its ongoing buyback program initiated in September 2024. The company plans to cancel these shares, which contributes to a total of 285,197 shares repurchased under the program. This move is seen as a strategic effort to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

