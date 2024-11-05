WH Smith Advances Share Buyback Program

WH Smith (GB:SMWH) has released an update.

WH Smith PLC has continued its share buyback initiative, purchasing an additional 11,000 ordinary shares on November 5, 2024, as part of its ongoing program. This move is aligned with the authority granted by shareholders, and the company plans to cancel these shares, which contributes to managing its share capital effectively. This transaction adds to the total of 350,955 shares repurchased since the program’s announcement, indicating WH Smith’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:SMWH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.