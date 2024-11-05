News & Insights

WH Smith Advances Share Buyback Program

November 05, 2024 — 01:02 pm EST

WH Smith (GB:SMWH) has released an update.

WH Smith PLC has continued its share buyback initiative, purchasing an additional 11,000 ordinary shares on November 5, 2024, as part of its ongoing program. This move is aligned with the authority granted by shareholders, and the company plans to cancel these shares, which contributes to managing its share capital effectively. This transaction adds to the total of 350,955 shares repurchased since the program’s announcement, indicating WH Smith’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

