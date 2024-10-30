WH Smith Advances Share Buyback Program

WH Smith (GB:SMWH) has released an update.

WH Smith PLC has announced the repurchase of 11,000 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, bringing the total to 306,955 shares since the program’s inception. The company plans to cancel these shares, which is expected to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. This move is part of WH Smith’s strategic financial management to optimize capital structure and improve earnings per share.

