WH Group’s Smithfield Spin-Off Gains Shareholder Approval

WH Group Limited has successfully passed a resolution to spin off its subsidiary Smithfield Foods, Inc., aiming for a separate listing on the New York Stock Exchange or NASDAQ. This strategic move was overwhelmingly supported by shareholders at the recent extraordinary general meeting, signaling strong investor confidence in the company’s new direction.

