News & Insights

Stocks

WH Group’s Smithfield Spin-Off Gains Shareholder Approval

December 06, 2024 — 06:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

WH Group Limited (HK:0288) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

WH Group Limited has successfully passed a resolution to spin off its subsidiary Smithfield Foods, Inc., aiming for a separate listing on the New York Stock Exchange or NASDAQ. This strategic move was overwhelmingly supported by shareholders at the recent extraordinary general meeting, signaling strong investor confidence in the company’s new direction.

For further insights into HK:0288 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WHGRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.